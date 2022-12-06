Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.21 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $25.21 million and approximately $62,425.66 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00125560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00223517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00044295 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

