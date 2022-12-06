BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $130.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 188,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

