BinaryX Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.85 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $61.35 or 0.00361597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $170.85 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $971.55 or 0.05723124 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00499221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.07 or 0.30101859 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,186,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,785,033 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

