Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Big Lots Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BIG opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Big Lots Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $7,553,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.