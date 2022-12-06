Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of BIG opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $7,553,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

