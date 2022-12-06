Berkley W R Corp Sells 98,551 Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,551 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.88% of International Media Acquisition worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,101,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 517,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

IMAQ remained flat at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.