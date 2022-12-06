Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 400,200 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,453,000. Visteon makes up about 2.1% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.42% of Visteon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.55. 3,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.85. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

