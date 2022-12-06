Berkley W R Corp Purchases 200,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 5.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.13% of Enbridge worth $109,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 21,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.