Berkley W R Corp Purchases 100,000 Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.58% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTVI. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $533,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of FTVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,001. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

