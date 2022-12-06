Berkley W R Corp Increases Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,890 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.44% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 31.6% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,209,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 290,527 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 210.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 689,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 467,512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,899,000. Finally, RPO LLC increased its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 81.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 680,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

Far Peak Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 141,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,485. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.