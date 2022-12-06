Berkley W R Corp Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,834 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.60% of Crucible Acquisition worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRU. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after buying an additional 196,572 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.07.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

