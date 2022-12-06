Berkley W R Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.64% of DTRT Health Acquisition worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 1,922,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,876. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

