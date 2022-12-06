Berkley W R Corp Buys 1,065 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,928,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,188,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 227.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 253,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,948. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

About Natural Order Acquisition

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

