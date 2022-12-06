Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.47) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 490 ($5.97) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.18) to GBX 462 ($5.63) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

