Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 1.5 %

BCS stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Barclays by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.