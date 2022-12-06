Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) COO Sells $37,615.06 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $37,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,332. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.