Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$150.94.

BMO opened at C$133.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.31. The firm has a market cap of C$90.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

