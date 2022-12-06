Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 608,698 shares.The stock last traded at $96.25 and had previously closed at $97.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

