Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 201,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,728,611 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,820,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,211,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

