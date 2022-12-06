Balancer Price Hits $6.32 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $289.25 million and approximately $65.90 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00037094 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,902,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,765,193 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
