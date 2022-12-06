Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.80 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $168.02 million and $3.80 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.01715856 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013688 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030216 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.30 or 0.01769060 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,377,210.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

