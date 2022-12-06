B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.16 Billion Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 8.4% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,163,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.10. 69,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

