Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Purchases $102,300.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at $210,259.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Ferguson acquired 6,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $24,180.00.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AZYO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.54. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A number of analysts have commented on AZYO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics accounts for about 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.