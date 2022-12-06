Axos Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 1,630 put options.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 5,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,769. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

