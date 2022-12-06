Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,336. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.26. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

