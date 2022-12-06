Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $270.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

