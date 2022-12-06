Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 528 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.71) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.10) to GBX 441 ($5.38) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 610 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 635 ($7.74) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $592.29.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

