Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 5.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 545,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,345,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Further Reading

