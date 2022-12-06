AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.15. AudioCodes shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AUDC. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AudioCodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.