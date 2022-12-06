AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.15. AudioCodes shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on AUDC. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
