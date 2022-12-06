Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $376.07 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.94.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.