Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $376.07 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.94.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
