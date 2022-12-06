Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $632.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.