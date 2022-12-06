Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

