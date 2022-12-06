Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

