Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $600.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.19.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.