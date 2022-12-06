Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $152.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02.

