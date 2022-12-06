Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

