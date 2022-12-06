Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

