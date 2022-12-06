Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,215 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 711.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $58,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

