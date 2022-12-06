Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 26,737 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

