Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.