Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Atlassian Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,159 shares of company stock worth $35,528,507. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

