AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.68

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 27885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $923.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 36,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,702. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 68.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

