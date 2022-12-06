Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.20.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.8 %

Assurant Increases Dividend

NYSE AIZ opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.15. Assurant has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.