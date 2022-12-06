Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Asana has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Asana by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Asana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Asana by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.