ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth $314,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the second quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

