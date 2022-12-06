Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.68.

AANNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.79) to €2.00 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.32) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Aroundtown Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AANNF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

