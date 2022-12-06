ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. ARMOR has a market cap of $401,261.94 and $18,066.34 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

