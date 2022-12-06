Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $39.41 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $1.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005953 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,955,292 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

