Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.83. 1,306,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,644. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.