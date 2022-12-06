Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.83. 1,306,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,644. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
