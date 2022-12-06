argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.57.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $7.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.54. 167,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.79. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12,565.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $10,592,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $3,299,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

