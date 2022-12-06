Ardor Price Hits $0.0781 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and $1.75 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079778 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060636 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010211 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025864 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005383 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
